Missing 10-year-old girl found dead in Chippewa Falls
A 10-year-old girl who went missing after going to visit an aunt was found dead Monday along a creek trail in downtown Chippewa Falls, Wis., police said.
Iliana Peters’ death was being pursued as a homicide, Chief Matthew Kelm said.
Police began searching for the girl, who went by the name Lily, after her father reported Sunday evening that she hadn’t returned home from a visit to her aunt’s house.
Police said a bicycle believed to be hers was found late Sunday night in the woods a short distance from her aunt’s residence near the Duncan Creek walking trail. Her body was found about 9:15 a.m. Monday.
Police ask anyone with information to contact the Chippewa County Dispatch Center at 715-726-7701.
