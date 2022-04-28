Tentative deal at Capitol on hero pay, unemployment fund

A long-stalled deal to repair the state’s unemployment insurance fund and deliver hero checks to some frontline pandemic workers has been struck by top leaders at the Minnesota Capitol.

The agreement would clear the way for bonuses to as many as 667,000 workers that have been held up since House and Senate negotiators deadlocked on a plan last summer.

Refilling the unemployment insurance trust fund that was depleted during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic and paying back a debt to the federal government would take businesses off the hook of having to pay higher taxes to resolve the problem.

House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, offered a brief sketch of the agreement during a MinnPost-sponsored forum Thursday morning.

“The tentative agreement is $500 million for frontline workers, $2.7 billion for unemployment insurance and allowing the governor to have $190 million to spend on COVID-related management costs,” she said

Each worker eligible for the bonuses would get a payment averaging $750, Hortman said.

House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, DFL-Golden Valley, said in an interview that checks will be distributed per house bill qualification list. He says they’ll range from $500 to $1,000 depending on how many eligible people apply. State agencies have been working on the processing plan.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, R-Winona, confirmed at the MinnPost event that the deal was struck with Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday.

“Been working very hard on it, and we’re happy we’ve come to a compromise agreement that’s good for the people of Minnesota,” Miller said.

The Legislature faces an April 30 deadline to pass an unemployment fix because that’s when businesses pay their first unemployment tax installments.

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, which administers the program, has seen fewer payments than usual come in by this point. That suggests businesses were waiting on clarity from lawmaker ahead of the deadline.

Lawmakers will shift immediately to negotiations over what to do with the rest of the large budget surplus.

