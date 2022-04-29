The Washington County Attorney's Office says it will not file charges against officers who fatally shot a man in Forest Lake last November, saying their use of deadly force was justified.

Officers shot 47-year-old Bradley Erickson on Nov. 28. He died several days later.

Police responded to a home near N Shore Trail and Inman Avenue North around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported Erickson was at the home of a family member. The family member had an order for protection against Erickson and reported that he had a gun and “threatened to shoot her as well as any responding law enforcement,” according to the County Attorney’s Office.

Officers saw Erickson walking with a rifle near the home and attempted to negotiate with him but he fled. Police pursued and stopped him on N Shore Trail, at which point authorities say Erickson pointed his rifle at a deputy.

Two Forest Lake police officers and one Washington County sheriff’s deputy shot at Erickson.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension previously identified the three as Forest Lake Police Officer Jonathan Glader, Forest Lake Police Officer Matthew Smith, and Washington County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Reiter.