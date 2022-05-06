Six Minnesota beers won medals at the World Beer Cup, held in Minneapolis this week.

The awards were announced at a ceremony Thursday evening at the end of the Craft Brewers Conference & BrewExpo America at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

Three breweries won gold medals: Dual Citizen Brewing Company in St. Paul for its Mayhem and Mischief barley wine-style ale, Bent Paddle Taproom - Pilot Brewery in Duluth for its altbier, and Pantown Brewing Company in St. Cloud for its Drop Forge Milk Stout.

Three others won bronze: Dangerous Man Brewing Company in Minneapolis for its Double Cream Coffee Dream, Bent Paddle for its Bent Hop international IPA, and Minneapolis’ Brass Foundry Brewing Company for its Bottom Bouncer Brown Ale.

Organizers say the 2022 World Beer Cup was the biggest ever, with more than 10,000 entries from nearly 2,500 breweries from 57 countries.

“The World Beer Cup showcases the incredible breadth and talent of the global brewing community,” Chris Swersey, competition director of the World Beer Cup, said in a news release. “Winning an award at this extremely competitive event symbolizes one of the greatest accomplishments in the art of brewing.”

The Brewers Association held the first World Beer Cup Competition in 1996, according to its website. The next World Beer Cup will be May 10, 2023, in Nashville.

Correction: (May 5, 2022): A previous version of this report stated an incorrect number of winning Minnesota breweries. The story has been updated.