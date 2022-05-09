Severe thunderstorm watch through 1 p.m.

Two rounds of thunderstorms Monday bring a risk of severe weather. Humidity will also be on the rise.

Unsettled Monday as warm, humid air moves in

A warm front is pushing showers and thunder ahead of it this Monday morning in parts of western and northern Minnesota. Some storms are strong with large hail and high wind gusts being primary threats. A severe thunderstorm watch is posted for much of central Minnesota through 1 p.m. Monday. The highest risks with the morning storms are large hail and some damaging winds.

Morning showers and thunderstorms will roll across central Minnesota College of DuPage Weather

Rather warm and humid air will be moving in behind the warm front moving north across Minnesota. Expect temperatures to pop into the 80s in southern Minnesota.

High temperatures Monday National Weather Service

Dew points will also be on the increase and rise into the 60s across southern Minnesota making for a rather warm, humid afternoon.

A surge of higher dew points will move in midday into the afternoon Monday College of DuPage Weather

Already a cool front will bring drier air and touch off storms Monday evening mainly across southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

More storms will develop late Monday along a cool front College of DuPage Weather

Some of those storms could be strong to severe. There’s a slight risk for severe storms in those areas. The evening round of storms has the potential to produce some isolated tornadoes.

Severe weather risk for Monday National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center

Hot weather through the week

While a cool front will bring a temporary drop in humidity, it will be short-lived. Temps Tuesday will still be well into the 70s and even some low 80s. It will be less humid, however.

High temperatures Tuesday National Weather Service

Our heat looks to ‘peak’ by Wednesday or Thursday with a real shot at 90, which is near the record high temperature.

High temperatures Thursday could be near record levels National Weather Service

The humidity will also increase by Wednesday and do have another risk of thunderstorms midweek.