Severe thunderstorm watch through 1 p.m.
Thunderstorms possible Monday for some, humid
Updated: 8:25 a.m.
Two rounds of thunderstorms Monday bring a risk of severe weather. Humidity will also be on the rise.
Unsettled Monday as warm, humid air moves in
A warm front is pushing showers and thunder ahead of it this Monday morning in parts of western and northern Minnesota. Some storms are strong with large hail and high wind gusts being primary threats. A severe thunderstorm watch is posted for much of central Minnesota through 1 p.m. Monday. The highest risks with the morning storms are large hail and some damaging winds.
Rather warm and humid air will be moving in behind the warm front moving north across Minnesota. Expect temperatures to pop into the 80s in southern Minnesota.
Dew points will also be on the increase and rise into the 60s across southern Minnesota making for a rather warm, humid afternoon.
Already a cool front will bring drier air and touch off storms Monday evening mainly across southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin.
Some of those storms could be strong to severe. There’s a slight risk for severe storms in those areas. The evening round of storms has the potential to produce some isolated tornadoes.
Hot weather through the week
While a cool front will bring a temporary drop in humidity, it will be short-lived. Temps Tuesday will still be well into the 70s and even some low 80s. It will be less humid, however.
Our heat looks to ‘peak’ by Wednesday or Thursday with a real shot at 90, which is near the record high temperature.
The humidity will also increase by Wednesday and do have another risk of thunderstorms midweek.
