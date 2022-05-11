House Speaker Hortman tests positive for COVID-19

House Speaker Melissa Hortman (DFL-Brooklyn Park) MN Legislature

Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman, DFL-Brooklyn Park, disclosed Wednesday she has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, Hortman said she is “fully vaccinated, boosted and feeling fine.”

She said she took a test after experiencing congestion she thought might be attributable to spring allergies.

Hortman has been in close proximity lately with Gov. Tim Walz, Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller, other key legislators and top Capitol staff.

Time is running short in the legislative session. The deadline to adjourn is on May 23. Large differences remain between Democrats and Republicans on how to spend the projected budget surplus.

Mandatory masking and many other COVID mitigation steps have receded at the Capitol since infection numbers have fallen back from peaks earlier this year.