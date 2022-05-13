Authorities in southern Minnesota say a canoeist on Friday found a body believed to be that of a missing 30-year-old Mankato woman.

Nyawuor Chuol told family members on April 25 that she was going for a walk, but she never returned home. Chuol was last seen on surveillance footage getting dropped off at an Eagle Lake gas station.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday that deputies were continuing their search with cadaver dogs when a person in a canoe reported finding a body in a swamp outside the primary search area just after 9 a.m.

Authorities did not say how Chuol died. The Ramsey County medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of her death.