Canoeist finds body believed to be missing Mankato woman
Authorities in southern Minnesota say a canoeist on Friday found a body believed to be that of a missing 30-year-old Mankato woman.
Nyawuor Chuol told family members on April 25 that she was going for a walk, but she never returned home. Chuol was last seen on surveillance footage getting dropped off at an Eagle Lake gas station.
The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Friday that deputies were continuing their search with cadaver dogs when a person in a canoe reported finding a body in a swamp outside the primary search area just after 9 a.m.
Authorities did not say how Chuol died. The Ramsey County medical examiner is investigating the cause and manner of her death.
