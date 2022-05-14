Gazelka, Shah out as GOP delegates split on governor's endorsement

Two candidates were out of the race, and delegate support was split between the remaining three candidates as Republicans struggled to settle on a choice for governor at their state convention in Rochester Saturday.

Former state Sen. Scott Jensen led on the first and second ballots, but support was almost evenly split on the third ballot, with at 31.45 percent, Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy at 31.79 percent and Kendall Qualls at 30. 45 percent.

Murphy got a boost when dermatologist Neil Shah dropped out and endorsed him, but not before questioning the conservative credentials of Qualls and Jensen.

"The time for a weak feckless Republican party is over in this state. We will put the DFL on their heels punch them in the mouth and continue to punch them in the mouth for the next decade until we have saved Minnesota."

Former state Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka was dropped from contention by convention rules when he failed to hit 15 percent support on the third ballot.

Before the balloting, the candidates for the party nod made final appeals, with splashy videos, blaring theme music and testimonials ahead of their entrances. All five told delegates they’re best-positioned to defeat DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November.

Jensen, who has been in the race the longest and was seen as the front-runner coming in, stressed to the convention that he hasn’t shied from the fight even if his COVID-19 skepticism has attracted criticism.

“I dared to lead when it wasn’t popular,” Jensen said. “I dared to lead when it wasn’t politically safe.”

Qualls offered his biography that brought him from a childhood in Harlem to a career in business. Selling himself as an outsider, Qualls promised to slash taxes, regulations and reduce the emphasis on race in education.

“I want to help make Minnesota become the freedom loving, liberty hugging, wealth creating state in the nation,” Qualls said, adding, “Their worst fear is a proud black man who draws his identity from God and family over skin tone. A man a man who believes in personal responsibility not government dependency, a businessman who believes in the power of free market enterprise.”

Murphy had a surprisingly strong first-ballot showing. It came after a fiery speech in which he said he was the most ardent supporters of gun rights, health freedom and other measures of liberty. That’s a big sell to the convention audience.

“I will never compromise. I will never surrender and I will never retreat and you better believe that we will make Minnesota great again,” Murphy said, throwing on a red Make America Great Again hat made popular by former President Donald Trump.

The endorsed candidate will be the likely nominee to face DFL Gov. Tim Walz in November.