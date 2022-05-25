Ettinger wins Democratic nod for Hagedorn seat; Finstad leads in GOP race

Former Hormel Foods executive Jeff Ettinger cruised to victory Tuesday in a Democratic primary to finish the term of the late U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn, while on the Republican side Brad Finstad appeared to have narrowly defeated Jeremy Munson.

With all precincts reporting early Wednesday, Finstad, a former state representative, had 13,835 votes to 13,446 for Munson, a current state representative — a gap of just over 1 percentage point.

Ettinger drew 64 percent of votes in the DFL race.

The winners of Tuesday's primary will meet in August to determine who will finish the last few months of Hagedorn’s term. The stakes are likely higher than that, though, with the winners expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term in November.

“We’re very excited. It’s really an honor to have the trust of the voters in the district,” Ettinger said. “I’m ready for the next stage of the race. I intend to offer the district a non-politician’s alternative — someone who will be inclusive and respectful in representing the district.”

Other Republican primary hopefuls had included Hagedorn's widow, Jennifer Carnahan, who was in third with 2,918 votes as of early Wednesday. Finstad, Munson and Carnahan all played up their admiration for former President Donald Trump while trying to set themselves apart from their rivals.

Trump did not endorse in the race.

Finstad had support from establishment Republicans such as U.S. Reps. Michelle Fischbach and Pete Stauber of Minnesota. He also had the pedigree of serving in the Trump administration as state director for USDA Rural Development in Minnesota.

Munson, meanwhile, portrayed himself as the true conservative in the race, with national endorsements from hardliners such as Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Jim Jordan. He narrowly missed endorsement by 1st District Republicans last month.

On the Democratic side, Ettinger, who is making his first foray into politics, raised significantly more money than a handful of rivals. Those included University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter, a former White House ethics lawyer in President George W. Bush's administration, and progressive activist Sarah Brakebill-Hacke who finished second on Tuesday with just over 13 percent of the DFL votes.

The process that will follow Tuesday's primary is complicated. The winners will run in an Aug. 9 special general election that coincides with Minnesota's statewide primary the same day.

The winner of the special general election, who will fill out the rest of Hagedorn's term into January, presumably will also win the district’s regular primary that same day. That should give them an advantage heading into the November general election, which will determine who holds the seat in the next Congress.

The seat stretches across Minnesota's southern border, and is mostly rural and agricultural except for big population centers in Mankato and Rochester.