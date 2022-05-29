Two years after the murder of George Floyd, people gathered at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis to remember his life and take stock of the movement that his death sparked. The events were capped by the Rise and Remember Festival on Saturday. Photojournalist Tim Evans captured some of the events of the day, which included a rendition of the work Seven Last Words of the Unarmed, composed by Joel Thompson:

Extended members of George Floyd's family thank attendees for their ongoing support during a Rise and Remember event in honor of the life of George Floyd. Tim Evans for MPR News People gathered around 38th Street and Chicago Avenue for the Rise and Remember festival on Saturday. Tim Evans for MPR News Community members dance at the People's Stage during a Rise and Remember event honoring the life of George Floyd on Saturday.. Tim Evans for MPR News