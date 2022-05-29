Photos: Festival caps week of reflection, remembrance two years after death of George Floyd
Two years after the murder of George Floyd, people gathered at 38th and Chicago in Minneapolis to remember his life and take stock of the movement that his death sparked. The events were capped by the Rise and Remember Festival on Saturday. Photojournalist Tim Evans captured some of the events of the day, which included a rendition of the work Seven Last Words of the Unarmed, composed by Joel Thompson:
