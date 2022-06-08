Duluth police chief to announce retirement

The city of Duluth says Police Chief Mike Tusken will announce his retirement at a news conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Mayor Emily Larson is among the city officials slated to join Tusken for the 3 p.m. announcement, according to a news release from the police department.

Tusken was born and raised in Duluth and joined the city's police department in 1992. He has served as chief since 2016.

The city's initial news release did not say when Tusken is stepping down.

His pending departure will leave another large Minnesota police department looking for new permanent leadership. The Minneapolis and St. Paul police departments both are being guided by interim chiefs, after their previous leaders retired.