All Minnesota state parks are free to visit Saturday

On June 11, all 75 Minnesota state parks and recreation areas will have free entry to kick off the summer season. This is the third fee-free date this year. The last one for 2022 will be November 25.

Free day offers park-goers the opportunity to spend a few hours or a day in a new or favorite park. For most Minnesotans, there is a state park within 30 miles.

In the Twin Cities metro area, Afton State Park, Fort Snelling State Park, Interstate State Park, Lake Maria State Park and William O’Brien State Park will be the closest options.

Find a state park by location

The Department of Natural Resources says that if you are staying overnight on a free park day, you do not need have a state park vehicle permit as the permit exemption is good until camping or lodging check-out time.

Many parks have programs and events throughout the year. Visit the online calendar to see what is scheduled for June 11.

If you need parks with specific amenities, like playgrounds or waterfalls, use ParkFinder to plan your adventure.

The fee waiver does not cover amenity or user fees for activities like camping, rentals or special tours.