Dangerous heat and humidity Tuesday; more storms Wednesday

Monday began with strong and severe thunderstorms across southern Minnesota. Hail of one-inch or greater diameter was reported including near Mapleton, Dundee and Owatonna. Trains of storms with very heavy rain tracked eastward across the southern counties and caused localized flooding. The Twin Cities got grazed with minimal rain.

Storms early Tuesday

More storms are likely late Monday night and Tuesday morning in the northwest corner of Minnesota near Hallock. Some storms could become severe as they head northeast toward Canada.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday NOAA Storm Prediction Center

Widespread heat and humidity Tuesday

Southwestern Minnesota began heating up Monday afternoon as temperatures surged toward 90 and dew points reached into the 70s. A Heat advisory has been in place for that part of the state.

Tuesday will be a sweaty day just about statewide except near Lake Superior. A warm front will lift northward to bring sultry air from Iowa. A Heat advisory will be in effect for south central, southeastern and east central Minnesota along with all of western Wisconsin. High temperatures should range from the mid 80s northwest to the upper 90s southeast.

The Twin Cities metro area will be one step higher on the advisory scale with an excessive heat warning for dangerous heat and humidity from 11:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. The actual high temperature is likely to be in the upper 90s with a heat index near 103.

Dangerous heat alerts for Tuesday National Weather Service

Storms and cooler Wednesday

A cold front will cool us significantly for Wednesday and also kick off more precipitation. Showers and storms will reach southwestern Minnesota later Tuesday night. An expanding area of showers and thunderstorms will then race northeast across much of southern, central and eastern Minnesota Wednesday morning. Some storms could become severe, mainly in southern Minnesota, during the morning.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday NOAA Storm Prediction Center

Heat to build by the weekend

Temperatures will begin to warm again on Thursday. Next weekend should get hot and sticky, especially Sunday.

Forecast high temperatures for Sunday NOAA Weather Prediction Center

As of now, forecast models are maxing out the heat and humidity of that heat wave on Monday.

Forecast high temperatures for next Monday NOAA Weather Prediction Center