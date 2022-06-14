Brutally hot Tuesday; storms northwest

A warm and humid morning with thunderstorms in northwest Minnesota is already setting us up for a hot Tuesday across southern Minnesota. Heat indices will be in the triple digits for some.

Brutally hot Tuesday for some

An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Twin Cities metro area. Heat indices will be between 100 and 103 this afternoon — the result of the combination of the heat and dew points.

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories Tuesday NOAA via pivotal weather

Forecast heat index Tuesday afternoon National Weather Service

Actual high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon for the Twin Cities and portions of southeast and south-central Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Forecast high temperatures Tuesday National Weather Service

Redwood Falls jumped from 79 to 95 degrees at 6:15 Tuesday morning. Check out my explainer on “heat bursts” in a previous Updraft post.

Northwest Minnesota will see thunderstorms Tuesday morning.

Forecast precipitation Tuesday morning with thunderstorms in northern Minnesota College of DuPage Weather

Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

Severe weather outlook for Tuesday into Tuesday night National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center

Storms then a break before more heat

The heat will break as a cool front brings thunderstorms late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

Forecast precipitation Wednesday includes thunderstorms College of DuPage Weather

Some of those storms that develop Wednesday could be severe, especially across southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center

Enjoy the break from the heat with temperatures in the 70s and 80s Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures in the 90s are back by Sunday, if not already Saturday. It’s possible we could see 100 degrees by Sunday or Monday.

Forecast high temperatures by Monday again NOAA via pivotal weather

