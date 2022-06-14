Updraft®

Brutally hot Tuesday; storms northwest

Sven Sundgaard

A warm and humid morning with thunderstorms in northwest Minnesota is already setting us up for a hot Tuesday across southern Minnesota. Heat indices will be in the triple digits for some.

Brutally hot Tuesday for some

An excessive heat warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday for the Twin Cities metro area. Heat indices will be between 100 and 103 this afternoon — the result of the combination of the heat and dew points.

hazards AM
Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories Tuesday
NOAA via pivotal weather
TUE heat index AM
Forecast heat index Tuesday afternoon
National Weather Service

Actual high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday afternoon for the Twin Cities and portions of southeast and south-central Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

Tue highs NWS AM
Forecast high temperatures Tuesday
National Weather Service

Redwood Falls jumped from 79 to 95 degrees at 6:15 Tuesday morning. Check out my explainer on “heat bursts” in a previous Updraft post.

Northwest Minnesota will see thunderstorms Tuesday morning.

TUE PRECIP AM
Forecast precipitation Tuesday morning with thunderstorms in northern Minnesota
College of DuPage Weather

Some of those storms could be strong to severe.

DAY 1 spc
Severe weather outlook for Tuesday into Tuesday night
National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center

Storms then a break before more heat

The heat will break as a cool front brings thunderstorms late Tuesday night and Wednesday.

WED precip AM
Forecast precipitation Wednesday includes thunderstorms
College of DuPage Weather

Some of those storms that develop Wednesday could be severe, especially across southeast Minnesota into western Wisconsin.

day 2 SPC
Severe weather outlook for Wednesday
National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration's Storm Prediction Center

Enjoy the break from the heat with temperatures in the 70s and 80s Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures in the 90s are back by Sunday, if not already Saturday. It’s possible we could see 100 degrees by Sunday or Monday.

Next MON highs
Forecast high temperatures by Monday again
NOAA via pivotal weather

Click through the slides for advice on staying cool and safe during a heat wave:

