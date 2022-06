Excessive heat warnings, heat advisories posted for Sunday and Monday

Saturday really felt summery, which is appropriate since we are into our third week of meteorological summer (June through August).

The Saturday high temps at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport was 84 degrees. Our average Twin Cities high is 80 degrees this time of year.

Much warmer weather is headed our way for Sunday and Monday.

Steamy Sunday and Monday

Sunday highs will reach the 90s across most of Minnesota:

Sunday forecast highs National Weather Service

Northeastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin will see mainly 80s, with 70s and a few 60s near Lake Superior.

Sunday afternoon dew points will be in the sticky 60s in much of Minnesota, with steamy 70s in the southwest:

Sunday 1 p.m. forecast dew points National Weather Service

Monday highs will be in the upper 90s in many spots:

Monday forecast highs National Weather Service

A few triple-digit highs are possible Monday afternoon, even in the Twin Cities metro area.

Monday dew points will reach the upper 60s to around 70:

Monday 1 p.m. forecast dew points National Weather Service

The combination of heat and humidity will create heat index values over 100 in several locations Sunday and Monday:

Forecast heat index values the next few days National Weather Service

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories begin on Sunday

An excessive heat warning begins at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Twin Cities metro area, and ends at 1 a.m. Tuesday. There is also an excessive heat warning for that same time period in portions of west-central Minnesota, with heat advisories elsewhere in central and southern Minnesota:

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories begin on Sunday National Weather Service

Here are details of the excessive heat warnings and heat advisories:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN 223 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 MNZ047-054>056-060>064-068>070-190330- /O.UPG.KMPX.EH.A.0001.220619T1800Z-220621T0600Z/ /O.NEW.KMPX.EH.W.0002.220619T1800Z-220621T0600Z/ Stevens-Lac Qui Parle-Swift-Chippewa-Hennepin-Anoka-Ramsey- Washington-Yellow Medicine-Carver-Scott-Dakota- Including the cities of Morris, Madison, Benson, Montevideo, Minneapolis, Blaine, St Paul, Stillwater, Granite Falls, Chanhassen, Chaska, Victoria, Shakopee, and Hastings 223 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SUNDAY TO 1 AM CDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

There is also an excessive heat warning for several counties in northwestern Minnesota on Sunday, with additional northwestern Minnesota counties in a heat advisory (orange):

Excessive heat warnings and heat advisories begin on Sunday National Weather Service

Here are details of the warnings and advisories in northwestern Minnesota:

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Grand Forks ND 254 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 MNZ001>004-007-NDZ008-016-027-030-200200- /O.CON.KFGF.EH.W.0001.220619T1500Z-220620T0200Z/ /O.CON.KFGF.WI.Y.0017.000000T0000Z-220619T0100Z/ West Polk-Norman-Clay-Kittson-West Marshall-Pembina-Eastern Walsh- Grand Forks-Traill- Including the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock, Karlstad, Lancaster, Warren, Stephen, Argyle, Cavalier, Walhalla, Drayton, Pembina, Neche, St. Thomas, Grafton, Park River, Grand Forks, Mayville, Hillsboro, Hatton, and Portland 254 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. For the Wind Advisory, southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...In Minnesota, Norman, Kittson, West Marshall, West Polk and Clay Counties. In North Dakota, Eastern Walsh, Traill, Grand Forks and Pembina Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Sunday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Portions of north-central and northeastern Minnesota are in a heat advisory Sunday afternoon and evening:

Heat advisory (orange) begins on Sunday National Weather Service

Heat safety

During a hot streak, it’s good to drink plenty of water and avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day. Here’s a link to a slideshow of heat safety tips:

Here are the symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke:

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke NOAA/CDC

When will it cool off?

Twin Cities metro area highs are projected to reach the lower 90s on Tuesday, followed by mid 80s Wednesday, then lower 90s Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances

Portions of northeastern Minnesota and northwestern Wisconsin could see a few showers and embedded thunderstorms Saturday evening. The Twin Cities metro area may have to wait until late Monday for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with additional rain chances Thursday and Friday afternoon/evening. Check forecast updates.

Programming note

