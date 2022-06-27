Minnesota reports first monkeypox case

Minnesota health officials on Monday said a presumptive case of monkeypox has been found in a Twin Cities person who was likely exposed while traveling abroad. It’s the first such case in the state.

In a statement, the Minnesota Department of Health described the threat of infection as low, adding that “the virus does not easily spread between people with casual contact, but transmission can occur through contact with infectious sores and body fluids; contaminated items, such as clothing or bedding; or through respiratory droplets associated with prolonged face-to-face contact.”

The agency said it’s conducting contact tracing “to identify anyone who may be at risk due to direct close contact with the patient while infectious. People with direct close contact are asked to watch for symptoms of illness.” The person is receiving outpatient care.

As of June 24, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 201 cases of monkeypox in 26 other U.S. states.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters, the Minnesota Health Department said, noting the “illness typically lasts two to four weeks and most people get better on their own without treatment.”

State public health leaders are expected to brief reporters with more details later in the day Monday.