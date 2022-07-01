Two killed in crash involving motorcycles, truck near Duluth

Two men died in a crash involving two motorcycles and a truck on Thursday night just north of Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported the crash happened just after 9 p.m. on East Calvary Road, in the city of Rice Lake.

Authorities said a westbound truck driven by a 28-year-old woman collided with two eastbound motorcycles at a curve in the road.

Both motorcycle riders — a 42-year-old man from Rice Lake and a 50-year-old man from Canosia Township — died at the scene. Their names have not been released.

The sheriff's office reported there are "independent witnesses" to what happened.

The Minnesota State Patrol and the sheriff's office are investigating.