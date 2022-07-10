Canadian couple approaches the end of oxcart trek across Minnesota

Terry and Patty Doerksen started their trip in mid-May with a two-year-old ox named Zik (Zeke) and a two-wheeled wooden cart.

Their goal was to retrace the Red River oxcart trail, also known as the Pembina Trail, from Winnipeg to St. Paul.

They’ve struggled along the way. The shoes worn by Zik didn’t work, and they had to have specially made steel shoes shipped from Nova Scotia.

Zik recently developed pneumonia and had to be treated by a veterinarian. He’s recovered, and is making about 10 miles a day, but Terry said the delays will mean they can’t complete the entire route to St. Paul by oxcart.

He expects Zik and the cart to be trailered to St. Paul from Staples, Minn., before walking the final leg on July 15 to the lower landing at the Mississippi River in St. Paul.

Terry and Patty Doerksen, pictured here with son Leif as well as Zik the ox, have been traveling from Winnipeg to St. Paul by oxcart on a trail used 150 years ago as a primary shipping route between the two cities. Dan Gunderson | MPR News

“Right where the drivers would go down, unload their furs and pemmican, buffalo robes, anything they brought down from Red River and load up the piano or anything that was needed back up in the Red River Colony,” Doerksen explained.

While the trip won’t end quite like they planned, the Doerksens say they will treasure the connections made all along the trail.

“The riches and kindness of people along the way has just been overwhelming. We couldn't have done it at all without help, and people every step of the way have just been so generous,” said Terry Doerksen.

“People welcoming us onto their farms, bringing a little bag of cookies. Somebody the other day brought an apple for Zik,” he said. “People just showing kindness all the way along. That's probably been one of the greatest highlights of the trip.”

Doerksen said a woman they met on the trail drove an hour to deliver a fan to help cool the RV used as a support vehicle. He expects to stay in touch with many of the new friends made along the way long after the trip ends.

After reaching St. Paul, the Doerksens will board a paddlewheeler on July 18 to travel down the Mississippi to St. Louis, continuing to retrace the 1800s trade route.

“I think it will be so nice to get on that boat and have breakfast in a relaxed way without having to chase down Zik all the time,” Doerksen said with a laugh. “So we’re looking forward to the boat ride for a little bit of luxury after a lot of camping and days on end without a shower.”