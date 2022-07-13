Zoo owner injured after camel bites down on his head

A central Minnesota zoo says its owner suffered only minor injuries after a camel bit and dragged him Wednesday afternoon.

The Stearns County Sheriff's office said 32-year-old Roger Blenker was preparing to transport a camel from the Hemker Park and Zoo in Freeport to another facility when the animal bit down on Blenker's head and dragged him about 15 feet.

Another zookeeper, Seth Wickson, got the animal to let go of Blenker by putting a plastic walking board into its mouth.

After Blenker escaped, the camel charged at Wickson and bit his head. Wickson refused medical treatment.

The sheriff's office said an air ambulance flew Blenker to St. Cloud Hospital.

“Our owner did sustain minor injuries and is expected to make a full recovery,” the zoo said in a statement released on social media. “The camel was not injured during the interaction and remains in good health. We thank you all for your continued support.”