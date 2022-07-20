North Dakota state trooper shoots, wounds man in Fargo

Authorities say a state trooper shot and wounded a Fargo man on Thursday during a shootout along a freeway ramp.

Local and state law enforcement officials said the man allegedly drove into a motorcycle, badly injuring its rider, and fled the scene.

After that crash, the man also reportedly fired shots from an apartment balcony on the city's south side, before again fleeing.

Authorities said the 28-year-old man, driving a pickup truck, was spotted by a state trooper who gave chase. The Fargo Forum reports the truck crashed into a another vehicle and went into the ditch on the ramp from northbound Interstate 29 to eastbound I-94.

Authorities said the man exited his vehicle after the crash and began firing a gun. The trooper who had chased him returned fire and shot him twice. The man was treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being taken to jail.

The Patrol said the motorcyclist involved in the initial crash suffered life-threatening injuries.

It's the second shooting involving law enforcement officers in Fargo this month.

On July 8, a Fargo police officer fatally shot 28-year-old Shane Netterville. Court documents say he was the driver of a van that allegedly drove toward police officers. Netterville's family has called for the release of body camera video.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating both shootings.