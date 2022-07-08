Fargo police shoot, kill driver of van

Fargo police say an 11-year veteran of the department shot and killed a 28-year old man Friday.

Police say the man, identified as a Native American resident of Jamestown, North Dakota, was the driver of a van that accelerated away from officers. Police had responded to a call about people slumped in a van.

After the shooting, two people ran, and one was caught. Fargo police chief David Zibolski said they're looking for the second man.

"This is an individual who was in a stolen vehicle, we don't know who he is or what his status is, what other dangers he might have,” Zibolski said. “But certainly it's an individual that we would like to identify, locate, place in custody and provide the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation] that information so they could complete the shooting piece."

Zibolski said the officer who fired his weapon is on leave and body camera footage may be released before the investigation by the North Dakota BCI is completed.

“Our policy...allows for release of body worn camera video as long as it's agreed to by the BCI and the prosecutor," the chief said.

Zibolski said there were no weapons in the van or around it.

The Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office will determine if the officer is to be criminally charged, or was justified in use of deadly force.