An 18-year-old faces four felony charges that he ignited an aerial firework inside a movie theater in Eagan on July 12.

Court documents filed Thursday say Khalid Bedel Hassan is shown in theater surveillance and video recorded by suspects and uploaded to social media walking down an aisle, lighting the firework, and throwing it "into the area directly in front of the handicap row."

At least two people were injured. An 11-month-old baby suffered burns on her face.

A second victim suffered multiple cuts to her leg and had to have debris removed at a wound clinic.

Several people told police that they thought the explosion inside the Emagine theater was gunfire. There were 40 people in the theater at the time.

Authorities say Hassan and three other young males were recorded on surveillance video entering the theater. Three of them fled, but a fourth stayed to record video of the aftermath, which they later posted to social media.

Charges against Hassan include third degree assault against a victim under 4 years of age.

Dakota County Attorney Kathy Keena says the investigation remains open and she may file charges against the others.