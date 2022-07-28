Thomas Søndergård chosen as Minnesota Orchestras next music director

The Minnesota Orchestra announced the appointment of Thomas Søndergård as its next music director. Courtesy of Martin Bubandt

The Minnesota Orchestra Thursday named Danish conductor Thomas Søndergård as its 11th music director.

Søndergård, 52, currently leads the Royal Scottish National Orchestra, and in recent years has guest conducted acclaimed performances by many of the great European and U.S. orchestras including the Berlin Philharmonic, Chicago Symphony, Gewandhaus Orchestra, Houston Symphony, London Philharmonic and symphonies of London, Montreal and Toronto.

Your Classical 5 great moments with Thomas Søndergård

Søndergård has made three recent appearances with the Minnesota Orchestra including one in April this year, and members of the search committee say they were impressed with both his approach to the music and the immediate connection he made with the musicians.

In an interview with MPR News Søndergård said he felt that bond, too.

“The immediate love that I felt from the Orchestra was so wonderful, so I thought this is a great starting point. It was really like I was reaching out my hand and it was met with a warm welcome from their side," he said.

The Minnesota Orchestra announced the appointment of Thomas Søndergård as its next music director. He performed with the Orchestra most recently in April 2022 Courtesy of Greg Helgeson

In a statement Orchestra President and CEO Michelle Miller Burns said “He showed really keen interest in Minnesota and the ways in which we are broadening our programming to include more diversity in composers, creators and artists. His approach is a good fit for our collaborative leadership model. He has the qualities of a great musical leader.”

Before you keep reading ... MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all. Donate today. A gift of $17 makes a difference.

Søndergård said he wants to build audiences through a mixture of the great music of the past and great new music which will appeal to broader audiences, including people of color.

"Lets make sure classical music speaks to everybody,” he said. “And it can only speak to everybody if they are included in what we are doing."

Musicians search committee member and principal trombone Doug Wright said the musicians were excited by Søndergård’s approach to the music during a recent performance of Richard Strauss’ “Ein Heldenleben”

“We connected with his conducting style,” Wright said in a statement. “Which showed a generosity of spirit that was very much about ‘us’ and what we can do together. This partnership feels like an exciting new trajectory to build on the accomplishments of the Orchestra over the last two decades.”

Søndergård succeeds Osmo Vanska who served as music director for almost 20 years before stepping down aft the end of the 2021-22 season. Vanska is credited with molding the ensemble into one of the top orchestras in the world.

The Music Director Designate told MPR News that Vanska had reached out to him and offered his help in the transition.

“A more beautiful and respectful handover I cannot imagine than the one he has done” said Søndergård.

As Music Director Designate, Søndergård will appear with the Orchestra three times in the coming season, and then will assume the full role of music director in September 2023, when he begins a five year contract.