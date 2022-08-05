Five bicyclists injured after being hit by car in southern Minnesota

Five people — including some children — were injured Friday morning when a car crashed into a group of bicyclists riding on a county road in south-central Minnesota.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office said it happened at about 7:40 a.m. along County Road 7 near 11th Street, a couple miles south of Mapleton.

A 30-year-old woman driving south in a 2012 Chevrolet Volt collided with a group of eight bike riders also traveling south — one adult and seven juveniles. Their ages have not been released.

The sheriff's office said in a news release that five of the bike riders were hit by the car, with their injuries "ranging from minor to serious." Authorities said Mayo air ambulance responded to the crash, in addition to ground ambulance crews.

The car driver was not injured. Authorities have not released further details about the circumstances of the crash.

The State Patrol is assisting local agencies with the investigation.