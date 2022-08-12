Vikings: Cousins has COVID, will miss Sunday's preseason game

The Minnesota Vikings said Friday that starting quarterback Kirk Cousins has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not play in Sunday's opening preseason game. The Vikings are scheduled to play the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The team sent Cousins home from training camp on Thursday because he wasn't feeling well. Cousins also contracted COVID during last season and missed a key game between the Vikings and division rival Green Bay Packers.

According to a posting on the Vikings website, head coach Kevin O'Connell said Cousins had limited symptoms and is expected to stay away from the team and facility until Tuesday.