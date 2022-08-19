What Minnesota celebrities eat, drink and see at the State Fair

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair is almost here so MPR News reached out to Minnesota celebrities for their must eat, must drink and must see of the Minnesota State Fair. Here’s what they said.

See: I think the "must sees" are just making the rounds visiting the tons of friends I've made at different vendors, booths and exhibits over the last 19 years. I only see most of these folks once a year, and so the Fair truly has evolved into a crazy 12-day family reunion for me.

Drink: Several years ago I was introduced by a friend to the wonderful concept of a Fair breakfast beer so at least once during the Fair, when the morning show is done, he and I will meet up and toast the morning at the Ballpark Cafe (but only on a day I don't have to do the 11 a.m. show)

Eat: Since I'm out there almost every day, I hold pretty strong to my "take a bite and move on" mantra. With all the old favorites and new stuff I'm exposed to on a daily basis, I'd need to be rolled out of there by Labor Day every year if I finished everything I try. But, I always am a sucker for Al's Subs’ biscuits and gravy a few mornings and Bayou Bob's alligator sauté at least two or three times.

See: The animal barns. there is something utterly heavenly about being down there in the early morning. Let me quote E.B. White (“Charlotte's Web”): "The barn was very large. It was very old. It smelled of hay and it smelled of manure. It smelled of the perspiration of tired horses and the wonderful sweet breath of patient cows. It often had a very peaceful smell — as though nothing bad could happen ever again in the world."

Eat: We love ALL the food at the fair, but as gophers, we’re natural herbivores – so, don’t tell, but we like to get our snack fix at the crops planted near Little Farm Hands.

Eat: Eating is the reason I go to the fair. The hot chicken sandwich at Blue Barn is a favorite, but I'm also going to shove a few pronto pups (not corndogs!) and cream puffs and cheese curds and buttered cobs in my mouth. We always review the food listings in advance and hit up some of the new and gourmet offerings as well. I will definitely be wearing the stretchy pants and medicating with a Costco-sized helping of Tums.

Drink: It is a truth universally acknowledged that whatever day I attend the fair turns out to be the hottest of the year. Which means I'm always in the mood for a cold beer. I like the idea of being adventurous and trying some of the more experimental brews, but ... I tend to stick to my local IPAs: Surly, Summit and Mad Butcher to name a few.