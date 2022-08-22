Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September

Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September.

The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.

The park office near the entrance will remain open, but the road beyond that point — and many other park facilities — will be closed for that two-week period. That includes Afton's visitor center, campgrounds and other park lodging.

The paved trail that runs alongside the park's main road will also be closed, because it passes through the construction area.

Find more information on the park's website.