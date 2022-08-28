State Fair

Photos: First weekend of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

MPR News Staff
People ride the Skyride
People ride the Skyride on Aug 26, 2022, at the Minnesota State Fair in Falcon Heights, Minn.
Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Bright lights, textures and patterns of the fairgrounds. See the startlingly beautiful reflections of the Minnesota State Fair through the lenses of photographer Stephen Maturen, in velvety, enlivening colors, lights and shadows.

