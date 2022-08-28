Photos: First weekend of the 2022 Minnesota State Fair

Bright lights, textures and patterns of the fairgrounds. See the startlingly beautiful reflections of the Minnesota State Fair through the lenses of photographer Stephen Maturen, in velvety, enlivening colors, lights and shadows.

Attendees walk down Carnes Avenue as the sun begins to set on Friday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News A ride spins in the Mighty Midway as the sun begins to set on Aug 26, 2022, at the Minnesota State Fair. Stephen Maturen for MPR News Sun showers fall on the Mighty Midway as people play games on Friday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News

Kids hide out under the displays inside the Sheep & Poultry building. Stephen Maturen for MPR News Prizes hang in a booth on the Mighty Midway at the State Fair on Friday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News Staff members use plastic bags to cover prizes as the rain starts to fall on Friday. Stephen Maturen for MPR News