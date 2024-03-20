Chance the Rapper, Mötley Crüe and Kidz Bop Live: The 2024 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup
We aren’t the only ones thinking about the Minnesota State Fair already — organizers have started releasing information about artists and acts booked to perform at the Grandstand this summer.
Here’s the official lineup for Grandstand shows at the fair, which runs from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 this summer. We’ll update this list as we know more.
Chance the Rapper
Chicago-born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett will head west to kick off the Grandstand’s shows on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.
Nate Bargatze
Comedian Nate Bargatze’s tour stops at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.
Blake Shelton
Country music singer Blake Shelton is set to perform Sunday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.
Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $77.
Happy Together Tour
The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues and The Cowsills — so happy together! They’ll take the stage Monday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. for a 1960s and ‘70s throwback evening.
Mötley Crüe
The Californian heavy metal group is coming to our home sweet home on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.
KIDZ BOP LIVE
Pivoting from the preceding show, a family-friendly daytime performance is set for Monday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.
Seats for all shows must be reserved. Find tickets on the Minnesota State Fair’s website.