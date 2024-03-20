Chance the Rapper, Mötley Crüe and Kidz Bop Live: The 2024 Minnesota State Fair Grandstand lineup

We aren’t the only ones thinking about the Minnesota State Fair already — organizers have started releasing information about artists and acts booked to perform at the Grandstand this summer.

Here’s the official lineup for Grandstand shows at the fair, which runs from Aug. 22 through Sept. 2 this summer. We’ll update this list as we know more.

Chance the Rapper

Chicago-born Chancelor Johnathan Bennett will head west to kick off the Grandstand’s shows on Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $48.

Chance the Rapper performs on the Black Radio stage during the Blue Note Jazz Festival at Silverado Resort and Spa on July 30 in Napa, Calif. Richard Bord | Getty Images

Nate Bargatze

Comedian Nate Bargatze’s tour stops at the Minnesota State Fair on Saturday, Aug. 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $77.

Nate Bargatze speaks onstage for "A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation, at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 26 in Nashville, Tenn. Terry Wyatt | Getty Images

Blake Shelton

Country music singer Blake Shelton is set to perform Sunday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. and start at $77.

Blake Shelton performs onstage during the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Festival at Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 11 Los Angeles, Calif. Kevin Winter | Getty Images 2022

Happy Together Tour

The Turtles, Jay and the Americans, The Association, Badfinger, The Vogues and The Cowsills — so happy together! They’ll take the stage Monday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. for a 1960s and ‘70s throwback evening.

Tickets start at $33.

Joey Molland of Badfinger performs Badfinger's classic album "Straight Up" in its entirety with a full band at City Winery on July 5 in New York City. Al Pereira | Getty Images 2017

Mötley Crüe

The Californian heavy metal group is coming to our home sweet home on Thursday, Aug. 29 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $77.

Guitarists Nikki Sixx and John 5 of US band Mötley Crüe performs during the rock and metal festival Copenhell on Refshaleoeen in Copenhagen on June 14. Helle Arensbak | Ritzau Scanpix | AFP via Getty Images

KIDZ BOP LIVE

Pivoting from the preceding show, a family-friendly daytime performance is set for Monday, Sept. 2 at 3 p.m.

Tickets start at $24.

Members of KIDZ BOP perform at AT&T Playoff Playlist Live! on Jan. 5 in Houston, Texas. Nicholas Hunt | Getty Images

Seats for all shows must be reserved. Find tickets on the Minnesota State Fair’s website.