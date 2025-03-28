Falcon Heights considers charging for Minnesota State Fair street parking

The city of Falcon Heights is considering charging for street parking during this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

Thousands of fairgoers typically park on city streets in Falcon Heights for free. But a city task force is suggesting charging $25 per day for parking in nearby neighborhoods for the 12 days of the fair.

They say the fair causes wear and tear on city infrastructure and a big demand on resources.

“We get the expense of adding porta potties, the city spends city funds — that is, your tax dollars — on extra police and staff time,” task force member Georgiana May told the Falcon Heights City Council at a hearing Wednesday. “We haven’t been adequately compensated from the State Fair for these expenses.”

The task force said parking charges would bring in up to $200,000 in city revenue per year.

The city council voted to amend Falcon Heights ordinances to allow for parking charges. They also voted to explore a contract with a parking fee app called ParkMobile. The company would provide signs for the streets; drivers would pay for parking through the ParkMobile app.

The task force suggested giving every household on the affected streets a parking pass.

Speakers at the public hearing had mixed opinions. Some residents said they don’t want their visitors to have to pay a fee; others said it could add a burden for visitors who already struggle to afford a trip to the fair.

But some others who spoke said they like the idea of compensation for the strain that the fair can put on city resources and infrastructure.

City Administrator Jack Linehan led the task force. He said Wednesday’s votes are the first steps toward a plan.

“There’s going to have to be further action from the city,” Linehan said. “We’re going to have to figure out more items as we go.”

The council will meet again for further discussion next week.