Andover residents under boil advisory for tap water

About 12,000 Andover households are being asked to boil their tap water before they consume it. Thomas Trutschel | Photothek via Getty Images file

About 12,000 Andover households are being asked to boil their tap water before they consume it.

Andover Public Works Director Dave Berkowitz said the problem — with about 2/3 of the city's water system affected — was not caused by storms.

"We had a mechanical failure within our water system which impacted the system and reduced the pressure down to a point where we needed to put together a boil water advisory for certain locations and residents within the city," Berkowitz said.

From Andover website Boil water advisory

Boil water advisory PDF file available Map of area impacted

Berkowitz says the boil advisory will likely be in place until sometime Monday.

"Now that the system's back under pressure we have to go back out and test certain areas,” Berkowitz said. “Once we get those test results back and if they come back to be to be clear then we can lift the boil water advisory."