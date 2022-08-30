Photos: Greenland's melting Arctic ice
The amount of ice that has melted in Greenland between July 15 and 17 alone — 6 billion tons of water per day — would be enough to fill 7.2 million Olympic-sized swimming pools, according to data from the U.S. National Snow and Ice Data Center.
The overall ice loss from Greenland's ice sheet will trigger at least 10 inches of sea level rise, no matter the climate warming scenarios, according to the journal Nature Climate Change.
These photographs by Kerem Yücel, MPR News' senior visual journalist, capture melting icebergs in Greenland during research carried out by NASA and Texas University scientists.
