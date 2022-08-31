On the lastest Appetites, Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl made her picks for best new State Fair foods from a whopping list of 78 new offerings.

Among them, the mov and nqaij (rice and meat) from Union Hmong Kitchen by renowned chef Yia Vang and the Soulsicle from Soul Bowl.

New fair foods assembled for our Appetites taste test. Clockwise: iPierogi blintz, Daryl’s Dog House vegan corn dog, Hmong sausage, tofu and purple sticky rice from Union Hmong Kitchen, Soulsicle from Soul Bowl, Lulu’s Public House southern chicken biscuit sandwich and Minnesota Farmers Union pork schnitzel sandwich. Megan Burks | MPR News

She returns this week in a special broadcast from the fairgrounds to see how they held up in a live taste test and fields questions from fairgoers with MPR News host Tom Crann.

Hear the full conversation by using the audio player above.