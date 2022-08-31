Appetites live at the state fair with Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl
Which new fair foods will emerge above the rest?
On the lastest Appetites, Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl made her picks for best new State Fair foods from a whopping list of 78 new offerings.
Among them, the mov and nqaij (rice and meat) from Union Hmong Kitchen by renowned chef Yia Vang and the Soulsicle from Soul Bowl.
She returns this week in a special broadcast from the fairgrounds to see how they held up in a live taste test and fields questions from fairgoers with MPR News host Tom Crann.
Hear the full conversation by using the audio player above.
