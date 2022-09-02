Read: Judge unseals the list of items FBI seized from Trump in Mar-a-Lago search
Updated September 2, 2022 at 10:26 AM ET
A federal judge has unsealed a list of items the FBI seized from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home during a court-authorized search last month. Read the list here:
There are few new details in this latest development.
The list includes U.S. government documents with secret classification marking; documents and photographs without a classification marking; magazines, newspapers and articles; documents with confidential, secret and top secret markings; empty folders with classified banners; empty folders marked "return to staff secretary/military aide"; articles of clothing/gift item; and books.
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has not yet ruled on Trump's request for a special master, saying she will enter a written order at some point. Over the weekend, a federal judge said she was inclined to grant Trump's request, and a hearing on the matter took place Thursday, but it is now unclear when that decision will come.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Before you keep reading ...
MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all.