Minneapolis mosque leaders say man caused $50,000 in damage, stole donations

Mosque leaders at Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis say a man broke in late Sunday night, causing more than $50,000 in damage and allegedly stealing donations.

A door to one of the offices in the Tawfiq Islamic Center is shattered after a suspect allegedly broke into the mosque. Sarah Thamer | MPR News

Security cameras in the mosque show a man in a black hoodie using the back door to break into the mosque when no one was inside. Mosque leaders say the man damaged 15 doors and ripped donation boxes off the wall.

Surveillance video from Tawfiq Islamic Center shows a suspect who allegedly broke into the mosque. Sarah Thamer | MPR News

After a string of four mosque vandalisms around the state this year, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is urging the FBI to step in and investigate.

At a press conference Tuesday, chapter executive director Jaylani Hussein called the incident a hate crime, urging police and state officials to take action. CAIR-MN is now partnering with the mosque and offering a $6,000 reward to anyone who identifies the suspect.

Minneapolis police are investigating.