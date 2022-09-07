Minneapolis mosque leaders say man caused $50,000 in damage, stole donations
Security cameras in the mosque show a man in a black hoodie using the back door to break into the mosque when no one was inside
Mosque leaders at Tawfiq Islamic Center in Minneapolis say a man broke in late Sunday night, causing more than $50,000 in damage and allegedly stealing donations.
Security cameras in the mosque show a man in a black hoodie using the back door to break into the mosque when no one was inside. Mosque leaders say the man damaged 15 doors and ripped donation boxes off the wall.
After a string of four mosque vandalisms around the state this year, the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is urging the FBI to step in and investigate.
At a press conference Tuesday, chapter executive director Jaylani Hussein called the incident a hate crime, urging police and state officials to take action. CAIR-MN is now partnering with the mosque and offering a $6,000 reward to anyone who identifies the suspect.
Minneapolis police are investigating.
