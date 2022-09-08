The first week of September felt more like summer than fall this year, but change is in the air. The fall leaf season is near and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' first fall color finder report is out.

Check out a few of the DNR’s current highlights and suggestions about where to go for foliage this weekend and what you’ll see:

The best places to find fall colors this weekend in Minnesota. Courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

Scenic State Park, north-central Minnesota

When the colors start to run, the Tell Lake trail will have the best sites. The park is still mostly summer green but a few of the trees are showing hints of yellow on their mind. There is construction taking place at the park, so be aware there may be some noise in the air.

Savanna Portage State Park. northeastern Minnesota

It’s starting to feel like fall. The loop around Lake Shumway will provide a variety of fungi, fruiting bushes and fall flowering plants like asters, golden roads and swamp milk read. Maple leaves are a dull green, but small shrubs are turning yellow and some are green with brown spots.

Minnesota Valley State Recreation Area, Twin Cities southwest metro

Fall flowers are beginning to bloom along the River Trail. Be on the look out for many waterfowl as they are preparing to migrate south.

Big Stone Lake State Park, western Minnesota

The Prairie and Bluebird trails will provide good looks at the changing colors on the prairie. Color is beginning to show on cottonwoods and oaks throughout the park.

La Salle Lake State Recreation Area, north-central Minnesota

Summer is fading as balsam poplar leaves are changing into a mottled brown and mustard-yellow. Aspen trees are still green, but beginning to faint a little. The air feels cooler and crisper everyday.

Split Rock Lighthouse State Park, northeastern Minnesota

The birch tree leaves are beginning to turn yellow and a few of the maples are showing hints of reds and oranges. Take the Day Hill trail for the best view of Lake Superior and the fall colors.

Schoolcraft State Park, north-central Minnesota

Off the beaten path, there are pockets of fall colors in maple trees and the fall wildflowers are out and about, including woodland sunflower and a variety of asters.

Afton State Park, Twin Cities east metro

The sumac and ash trees are beginning to change color in Afton and the overlooks in the park offer great views of the St. Croix River Valley.

William O’Brien State Park Twin Cities east metro

Leaves have not started turning quite yet, but Big Blue is getting shades of purple and the golden rod plants are blooming. The river is is foggy and getting cooler in the morning.