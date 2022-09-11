Photos: Vikings' season opener kicks off at U.S. Bank Stadium
Vikings host the Green Bay Packers in 2022 home opener
The first peek at the purple and gold’s 2022 regular season has arrived. The Minnesota Vikings welcomed the Green Bay Packers to U.S. Bank Stadium for their first home game of the 2022 season.
Vikings fans from all over Minnesota showed up at U.S. Bank Stadium in significant numbers. Many of them were superfans with purple face paint, full-length faux-fur white coats, and horned Viking helmets.
Senior Visual Journalist Kerem Yücel photographed the best-dressed fans at the first game.
Vikings fans at season opener
On the field
