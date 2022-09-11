The first peek at the purple and gold’s 2022 regular season has arrived. The Minnesota Vikings welcomed the Green Bay Packers to U.S. Bank Stadium for their first home game of the 2022 season.

Vikings fans from all over Minnesota showed up at U.S. Bank Stadium in significant numbers. Many of them were superfans with purple face paint, full-length faux-fur white coats, and horned Viking helmets.

Senior Visual Journalist Kerem Yücel photographed the best-dressed fans at the first game.

Vikings fans at season opener Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 15 of 15 Skolt Scott is ready for battle during the Vikings-Packers game at U.S Bank Stadium. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 1 of 15 Rick Childs is ready for kickoff outside U.S Bank Stadium before the Vikings-Packers season opener kicks off on Sunday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2 of 15 Vikings fan Davy shows his ticket to enter the game Kerem Yücel | MPR News Next Slide

On the field Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 Fans stand during the national anthem before Vikings and Packers game on Sunday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 1 of 6 Kickoff between the Vikings and Packers at U.S Bank Stadium on Sunday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News 2 of 6 Viktor the Viking enters the field before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday in Minneapolis. Kerem Yücel | MPR News Next Slide