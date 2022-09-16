Reported shooting in Mankato puts nearby hospital, clinic on lockdown

A reported shooting in a Mankato, Minn., neighborhood sent a neighboring hospital and a clinic into lockdown Friday morning.

One person was believed to be hurt, according to the Mankato Free Press, which reported that an alert for residents to shelter in place was sent out at about 9:20 a.m. in the area of Echo Street. That includes the Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato campus.

“The Mankato hospital is currently on lockdown due to an isolated shooting at an apartment facility nearby. We are collaborating with Mankato Public Safety. Patients with medical needs — including scheduled appointments — are still able to access the facility via screening,” Mayo Clinic Health System first reported on Twitter around 10:30 a.m.

The Mankato Clinic, which is in the same area, also posted on Facebook that it was on lockdown and that patients and employees were sheltering in place. Around 11:30 a.m. the clinic posted that it was no longer on lockdown.

Around 10:50 a.m., Mankato city government posted on Facebook that the Mankato Department of Public Safety had initially responded to the report of a gunshot wound in the area.

Two blocks away from the area where the alert was sent, Bethany Lutheran College made the decision to place its campus into a lockdown at 9:30 a.m. as “a precautionary measure.” They asked students to remain inside.

“We decided to return to a modified lockdown,” said Lance Schwartz, college spokesperson. “The building doors will remain locked. All of our students and staff have FOBs. So, it’ll be FOB access only to the buildings just as a precautionary measure.”

Classes will resume at 12:30 p.m. for students.

The department continues to request that residents shelter in place near Echo Street because of the police activity in the area.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates.