Feds: 47 charged in 'brazen' $250M COVID spending fraud centered in Minnesota

Federal authorities on Tuesday charged 47 people in what they described as the country’s largest COVID-19 funding scam, alleging an elaborate operation that stole at least $250 million in federal funds meant to feed needy children but that went instead to buy cars, luxury goods, jewelry and property in the United States, Kenya and Turkey.

The alleged scheme was centered around Feeding our Future, a Minnesota nonprofit that prosecutors say was a conduit for illegal payments and whose leaders received kickbacks. Charges include conspiracy, wire fraud, money laundering and bribery.

“These individuals believed they could steal tens of millions of dollars from federal nutrition programs,” U.S. Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger told reporters. “Their goal was to make as much money for themselves as they could while falsely claiming to feed children in the pandemic.”

He called it a “brazen scheme of staggering proportions” that faked some 125 million meals.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota Andrew Luger (center) shows off photos of falsified meal cards that were used to claim thousands of children were participating in the program. Ben Hovland | MPR News

Luger said the work involved creating false rosters of children, sometimes with the use of an online website that generated random names. Entities around the state would then be paid for meals they never served to children who didn’t exist.

In some cases, he said, groups were claiming to feed children in numbers beyond belief.

Before you keep reading ... MPR News is made by Members. Gifts from individuals fuel the programs that you and your neighbors rely on. Donate today to power news, analysis, and community conversations for all. Donate today. A gift of $17 makes a difference.

In the west-central Minnesota town of Willmar, for instance, a newly created organization claimed to be feeding 2,000 children daily — about half of all the eligible children in Willmar schools. Yet only about 1 percent of the children listed as served matched actual students, Luger said.

Feeding Our Future executive director Aimee Bock, he added, was at the center of the alleged scam, which was uncovered by the Minnesota Department of Education, the state agency that oversees federal child nutrition spending.

After MDE began denying Feeding Our Future site applications, Bock filed a lawsuit accusing the agency of discrimination.

Fullscreen Slide Previous Slide 6 of 6 Associate Deputy Attorney General and director of COVID-19 fraud enforcement for the Department of Justice Kevin Chambers thanks the teams for their work. Ben Hovland | MPR News 1 of 6 U.S. Attorney for District of Minnesota Andrew Luger (right) announces 47 charges and 3 indictments in a massive alleged fraud scheme with Feeding our Future. Ben Hovland | MPR News 2 of 6 A screen notes the list of organizations and individuals involved in the Feeding our Future fraud criminal case. Ben Hovland | MPR News Next Slide

The indictments charge Bock with “overseeing a massive fraud scheme” carried out across more than 200 in Minnesota sites under Feeding Our Future’s sponsorship. “Feeding Our Future went from receiving and disbursing approximately $3.4 million in federal funds in 2019 to nearly $200 million in 2021,” the Justice Department said.

In a statement, Bock's attorney Kenneth Udoibok said: "An indictment does not signify guilty or innocence. It’s the beginning of the criminal process. I’m surprised that Ms. Bock has been indicted because she did nothing worthy of a criminal indictment."

Feeding Our Future shut down in February after search warrants became public and gave light to the investigation.

Luger said three of the people charged in the indictments announced Tuesday are expected to plead guilty.

Overall, authorities have seized about $50 million in assets related to the alleged crimes, including property, bank accounts, vehicles, jewelry and other items, Luger noted, adding that “we expect that number to grow.”

The online publication Sahan Journal reported that some of the people charged in the alleged scam have notable political and business connections, including Abdi Salah, former senior policy aide to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, and Sharmarke Issa, former board chair of the Minneapolis Public Housing Authority.