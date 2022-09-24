Ask a Bookseller: A Spoonful of Frogs

All September, Ask a Bookseller has featured recommendations for kids, and we wrap up this series with a picture book to get you ready for October.

"A Spoonful of Frogs" by Casey Lyall and illustrated by Vera Brosgol. HarperCollins Publishers

“A Spoonful of Frogs” was written by Casey Lyall and illustrated by Caldecott Honor artist Vera Brosgol. Angela Whited says she’s already read this book at story time at Red Balloon Bookshop in St. Paul, and the book was a hit with listeners of all ages.

The story is about a witch who is hosting a cooking show called “Bewitching Kitchen,” and today, she’s teaching everyone to make every witch’s favorite recipe: frog soup. Unfortunately, one of the key ingredients simply will not cooperate when she tries to put it in the pot.

Whited calls the book “comedy gold” that is fun to read any time of year. The witch’s big emotions and the vivid, high-contrast illustrations make this a great read-aloud book.