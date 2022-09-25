Photos: Protesters rally in Minneapolis over the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran

Demonstrators gathered in downtown Minneapolis on Saturday to express their outrage at the death of Mahsa Amini in Iran.

Amini, 22, was detained in Tehran by the country’s morality police, enforcers of the country’s strict dress code. She was arrested allegedly for wearing her hijab too loosely. She later died at a hospital on Sept. 16.

Her family says she was beaten by police and accuses Iranian authorities of a cover-up. The government says Amini died of a heart attack.

Women across Iran have cut their hijabs and hair in protest since Amini’s death. In solidarity, women at the Minneapolis rally on Saturday did the same. They also called for an end the current Iranian regime.

Photojournalist Nicole Neri captured scenes from the rally for MPR News.

Rally for Mahsa Amini on Nicollet Mall