15-year-old charged in connection to shooting outside Richfield football game

A 15-year-old suspected of firing a gun and injuring two people Friday night outside the Richfield High School homecoming football game has been charged.

Because of the suspect's age, details of the charging petition, including the exact charge, are not public under state law, the Hennepin County Attorney's Office said Wednesday. In a statement, prosecutors said the case remains under investigation, and they're considering additional charges.

The 15-year-old boy, a current Richfield High student, was arrested late Saturday night, police said in an earlier statement. A 16-year-old was also arrested but released on Tuesday pending further investigation.

The sound of gunfire at about 8:45 p.m. Friday during the football game’s fourth quarter sent players and fans running to evacuate Spartan Stadium. The Richfield school district canceled all weekend activities in response to the gunfire.

The two people wounded — an 18-year-old man and a 21-year-old man — suffered what authorities described as non-life-threatening injuries. They both are now recovering at home, according to police.