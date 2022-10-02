Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled
Suspect in case still being sought
Authorities in Wisconsin have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl, last seen in Holcombe, Wisconsin, just northeast of Chippewa Falls.
Kryssy King has been found and is safe, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
Law enforcement is still looking for 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, who is not a resident of Wisconsin.
An Amber Alert had been expanded to all of Northern Wisconsin. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also issued an endangered missing person alert at the request of the sheriff’s office.
Anyone who sees Blackburn is asked to call 911 or the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.
