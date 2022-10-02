Amber Alert for missing Wisconsin teen canceled

Authorities in Wisconsin have canceled an Amber Alert for a missing 15-year-old girl, last seen in Holcombe, Wisconsin, just northeast of Chippewa Falls.

Trevor Blackburn is being sought on active warrants by law enforcement. The teen he was last seen with has been found and is safe. Wisconsin Amber Alert Program

Kryssy King has been found and is safe, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement is still looking for 22-year-old Trevor Blackburn, who is not a resident of Wisconsin.

An Amber Alert had been expanded to all of Northern Wisconsin. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension also issued an endangered missing person alert at the request of the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who sees Blackburn is asked to call 911 or the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office.