Fire destroys main lodge at popular northern Minnesota resort

The main building at a northern Minnesota resort that has hosted cross-country ski retreats, language camps, weddings and conferences for years was destroyed by fire Monday.

Valley News Live reported that the fire in the main lodge at Maplelag Resort, east of Callaway, Minn., and about 20 miles north of Detroit Lakes, was reported just after 8:30 a.m. Monday.

Photos and video from the scene showed the massive three-story building engulfed in flames. There were no reports of injuries.

Resort owner Jim Richards told WDAY-TV that there was "no question" his family would rebuild the lodge. Maplelag Resort dates back to the 1970s and a previous lodge at the resort was destroyed by fire in 1999.

The resort is perhaps best known for its extensive network of cross-country ski and mountain bike trails — nearly 70 kilometers in all.

It also has hosted a Concordia Language Villages program, among other events. The most recent post on the resort’s Facebook page, from Sunday night, included photos from a quilting retreat.

