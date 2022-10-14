Parks officials say historic Minneapolis home gutted by fire can still be saved

Three blazes in three months.

The John H. Stevens House in Minneapolis has now apparently survived not only 170 years of Minnesota weather, but also repeated attempts to burn it down where it stands in wooded parkland at Minnehaha Falls Regional Park.

Police have now ruled that all three fires were intentionally set. The first two, in August and September, scorched the outside and roof and damaged the main living room. The latest fire, in early October, badly damaged the main interior space of the house.

“We're looking to the experts (to) tell us if this building is structurally able to be rebuilt,” said parks spokesperson Dawn Sommers, in an interview. “The preliminary report following the first fire as well as the third fire has been that the sections that were damaged can be rebuilt. So we've already been in there to shore it up to stabilize it. And the plan would be that we would rebuild in 2023.”

It’s the latest in a long saga for the house — one of the first homes built in Minneapolis — dating back to 1850. It hosted some of the first public gatherings in the city, including the creation of Hennepin County.

The white, wooden, lap-sided home was originally built near downtown, but was moved later to the Cedar Riverside area, and, in 1896, to the park near Minnehaha Falls. It was moved again to its current location, near the park’s historic Princess Depot streetcar stop, in 1982, during a preservation campaign.

Boarded for years in the middle of the 20th century, it had been designated a historic site, but held artifacts and interpretive information in recent years. It was also about to undergo a roof replacement and other maintenance.

Until Aug. 30, that is.

That’s when an early morning fire scorched the siding on the south side of the home, burning into the interior and prompting park officials to empty the home. Another, smaller fire was set Sept. 20, again scorching the outside, including temporary sheathing covering damage from the previous fire.

Then, on Oct. 1, arsonists struck again. This time the fire charred the main interior space of the home and seriously damaged the roof. Parts of the exterior had to be torn off to reach fire burning in the walls.

The fires are now the subject of a criminal investigation. Minneapolis Park Police are on the case and asking for any tips.

Anyone with information can call the State Fire Marshal at 1-800-723-2020, or park police investigator Lt. Mark Swanson at 612-230-6561, or by email at parkpolice@minneapolisparks.org.

Authorities are offering a reward up to $5,000 for valid information on the culprit.

Sommers didn’t have a dollar figure estimate for the extent of the damage, but said the Stevens House, like all park buildings, is insured and a claim is underway.

She also said the park board has taken steps to keep any future arsonist at bay: the park board had hired overnight security to watch the house after the last fire and has now surrounded the house with an 8-foot-tall fence, lights and security systems, including cameras.

Sommers said the park is one of the most popular recreation destinations in the Twin Cities, hosting millions of visitors a year, including many on their way to the landmark Minnehaha Falls, only about 200 yards away.