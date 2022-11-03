Wolf researchers record rare video of a mountain lion in northern Minnesota

Researchers studying wolves in far northern Minnesota have released rare footage of a mountain lion recorded last month.

The video shows a large cougar walking down a dirt road on state land about 10 miles south of Voyageurs National Park.

Tom Gable, who leads the Voyageurs Wolf Project, said crews discovered the footage this week after they swapped out memory cards in trail cameras as part of their work to wrap up their research season.

"We all just got super excited,” Gable said. “We always knew it was a possibility. But you're kind of left wondering, ‘are we ever going to really see one?’ So the fact that we got one was amazing."

Gable said the project’s network of cameras, set up around the national park near the Canadian border to document the summer predation habits of wolves, often capture images of other wildlife, including hard-to-see species that are native to the state, such as lynx and badger.

But this is the first time they’ve documented a cougar, even though Gable said they often hear about alleged cougar sightings from locals — including videos of a mountain lion captured near Ray and Kabetogama, Minn., around the same time Gable’s camera recorded the cougar on Oct. 20.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has documented 59 verifiable cougar sightings across the state since 2004, including 15 in the year 2020 alone — although the agency cautions that there could be multiple sightings of the same cat.

State wildlife officials say there is no evidence that a breeding population has been established in Minnesota. Rather, they say the animals spotted in the state are likely young males from the Dakotas passing through the area.

The most famous example is a wild cougar that traveled through the Twin Cities area in 2011, eventually killed on a busy Connecticut highway outside New York City.