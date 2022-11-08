U.S. House: Craig-Kistner race the tightest as Minnesotans head to the polls

Editor’s note: MPR New reporters and editors will be adding to this story through the day and into the evening Tuesday as election results come in. Check back regularly for updates.

The race for Congress in Minnesota’s 2nd District is coming down to the wire as polls opened Tuesday in a key contest locally and nationally. It will be the closest of Minnesota's eight congressional races.

The rematch of the 2020 contest between incumbent Democrat Angie Craig and Republican Tyler Kistner in the district that includes Dakota, Scott and much of Rice County in the south metro area also plays into Republican plans to flip control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

The GOP needs to flip only a net of five seats to take over the U.S. House. Most outside political watchers have labeled the Craig-Kistner race a toss-up.

Craig has positioned herself as someone who can stand up to her own party to get legislation passed, and has touted her endorsement by police groups.

Kistner has tried to tie Craig to President Joe Biden and Washington Democrats, saying their policies have failed to hold down costs for families and have led to a rise in crime.

The contest is on pace to be the most expensive in state history when spending by the candidates is combined with that thrown in by independent groups trying to tip the race. More than $25 million will have been spent, much of it on TV ads that ran endlessly on Twin Cities broadcast stations.

In 2020, Craig defeated Kistner 48 to 46 percent, with a third party Legal Marijuana Now candidate getting nearly six percent of the vote.

By a strange coincidence, that candidate, Adam Weeks, died weeks before the election. This year another Legal Marijuana Candidate, Paula Overby died in October. Like Weeks two years ago, Overby’s name remained on the ballot.

Redistricting this year added Le Sueur County and a chunk of southern Washington County to the 2nd District, and took away Goodhue and Wabasha Counties, but it’s unclear what impact the new areas will have on the outcome.

In Minnesota’s other congressional races, incumbents seemed to have an advantage going into Election Day.

1st District

In southern Minnesota’s 1st District, the newest member of the state’s delegation, Republican Brad Finstad is in a rematch with Democrat Jeff Ettinger, who lost a special election to Finstad this summer to fill out the remainder of the late Jim Hagedorn’s term.

3rd District

In the 3rd District in the suburbs around Minneapolis, Democrat Dean Phillips is seeking a third term against Republican Tom Weiler, a Navy veteran. The area was solid Republican territory for Decades until Phillips won the seat in 2018 and again in 2020. It went for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and Joe Biden in 2020.

4th District

In the 4th District, which includes St. Paul and the east metro area, Democrat Betty McCollum looks to extend her stint as the longest serving member of the Minnesota delegation as she faces Republican May Lor Xiong. McCollum was first elected in 2000. Xiong is a Hmong refugee who moved to the United States with her family in 1987.

5th District

In the 5th District, which includes all of Minneapolis and some of the inner-ring suburbs, Democrat Ilhan Omar is seeking a third term against first time Republican candidate Cicely Davis. The district is the most reliable for Democrats in the state. Omar, though, faced a tough primary challenge earlier this year from Don Samuels, a former Minneapolis City Council member.

6th District

In the 6th District, just north and west of Minneapolis, Republican Tom Emmer is seeking a fifth term as he spearheaded efforts to win Republican control of the House as chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee. Emmer faces a challenge from first-time candidate Democrat Jeanne Hendricks.

7th District

In the 7th District in western Minnesota, Republican incumbent Michelle Fischbach seeks a second term in the seat she flipped in 2020 from longtime Democratic incumbent Collin Peterson. The Democrat running against her this year is Jill Abahsain. Legal Marijuana Now candidate Travis "Bull" Johnson is also in the race.

8th District

In the 8th District, which covers a vast area of northern Minnesota, Republican Pete Stauber is seeking a third term after flipping the district in 2018. His DFL opponent is Jen Schultz, a state representative and economics professor from Duluth. Republicans hope to solidify their hold of the district that includes the Iron Range and Duluth and has stretched farther to the west because of this year’s redistricting.