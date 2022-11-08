Minnesota Legislature: Key Election Day races to track Tuesday

Editor’s note: MPR New reporters and editors will be adding to this story through the day and into the evening Tuesday as election results come in. Check back regularly for updates.

All 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature are on the ballot Tuesday as Minnesotans decide whether state government should stay divided between Republicans and Democrats or whether one party should control the governor’s office as well as the House and Senate.

DFLers currently control the House by a slim margin while Republicans have the edge in the Senate by an even tighter majority.

Of the 134 seats in the House, Democrats held 70 as they began their term in 2021, meaning Republicans have to flip a net of four seats to take control.

In the Senate, Republicans held 34 seats, Democrats had 31 and two were held by independents, meaning Democrats would have to pick up a net of three to take over next year.

After redistricting and a large number of retirements both parties in both Houses have paths to the majority, but only a relatively small number of seats — in the suburbs, in regional centers, and on the Iron Range — appeared to be truly competitive.

MPR News is Reader Funded Before you keep reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and trusted news and context remain accessible to all.

Here’s a look 10 House races and 10 Senate races that could reshape power in St. Paul by the end of Tuesday.

10 Senate races to watch

Senate District 3, Open seat in northeast

DFL - Hermantown City Council member Grant Hauschild

Republican - Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich

SD 4, Open seat in northwest

DFL- Former TV meteorologist Rob Kupec

Republican - Pharmacy manager Dan Bohmer

SD 7, Open seat in northeast

DFL - Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci

Republican - Teacher Robert Farnsworth

SD 14, DFL-held seat in St. Cloud area

DFL - State Sen. Aric Putnam

Republican - State Rep. Tama Theis

SD 34, DFL-held seat in northern suburbs

DFL- State Sen. John Hoffman

Republican - Retired nurse Karen Attia

SD 35, GOP-held seat in Anoka area

DFL - Coon Rapids City Council member Kari Rehrauer

Republican - State Sen. Jim Abeler

SD 36, GOP-held seat in northern suburbs

DFL - Teacher Heather Gustafson

Republican - State Sen. Roger Chamberlain

SD 41, Open seat in eastern suburbs

DFL - Teacher Judy Seeberger

Republican - Business owner Tom Dippel

SD 45, Open seat in western suburbs

DFL - State Rep. Kelly Morrison

Republican - Real estate agent Kathleen Fowke

SD 55, DFL-held seat in southern suburbs

DFL - State Sen. Lindsey Port

Republican - Former state Rep. Pam Myhra

10 House races to watch

House District 3B - DFL-held seat in northeast

DFL - State Rep. Mary Murphy

Republican - Long-term care facility executive Natalie Zeleznikar

HD 7A, Paired incumbents in northeast

DFL - State Rep. Julie Sanstede

Republican - State Rep. Spencer Igo

HD 7B, DFL-held seat in northeast

DFL - State Rep. David Lislegard

Republican - Business manager Matt Norri

HD 14B, DFL-held seat in St. Cloud area

DFL - State Rep. Dan Wolgamott

Republican - Restaurant owner Aaron Henning

HD 32B, GOP held seat in northern suburbs

DFL - Nonprofit policy director Matt Norris

Republican - State Rep. Donald Raleigh

HD 33B, Open seat in eastern suburbs

DFL - Teacher Josiah Hill

Republican - Respiratory therapist Mark Bishofsky

HD 35A, Paired incumbents in northern suburbs

DFL - State Rep. Zach Stephenson

Republican - State Rep. John Heinrich

HD 36A, Open seat in northern suburbs

DFL - Attorney Susie Strom

Republican - Conservation group employee Elliott Engen

HD 48B - GOP-held seat in southern suburbs

DFL - Chanhassen City Council member Lucy Rehm

Republican - State Rep. Greg Boe

HD 54A, GOP-held seat in southern suburbs

DFL - Former state Rep. Brad Tabke

Republican - State Rep. Erik Mortensen

Legal Marijuana Now - Mechanic Ryan Martin