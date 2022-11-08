Minnesota Legislature: Key Election Day races to track Tuesday
Editor’s note: MPR New reporters and editors will be adding to this story through the day and into the evening Tuesday as election results come in. Check back regularly for updates.
All 201 seats in the Minnesota Legislature are on the ballot Tuesday as Minnesotans decide whether state government should stay divided between Republicans and Democrats or whether one party should control the governor’s office as well as the House and Senate.
DFLers currently control the House by a slim margin while Republicans have the edge in the Senate by an even tighter majority.
Of the 134 seats in the House, Democrats held 70 as they began their term in 2021, meaning Republicans have to flip a net of four seats to take control.
In the Senate, Republicans held 34 seats, Democrats had 31 and two were held by independents, meaning Democrats would have to pick up a net of three to take over next year.
After redistricting and a large number of retirements both parties in both Houses have paths to the majority, but only a relatively small number of seats — in the suburbs, in regional centers, and on the Iron Range — appeared to be truly competitive.
Here’s a look 10 House races and 10 Senate races that could reshape power in St. Paul by the end of Tuesday.
10 Senate races to watch
Senate District 3, Open seat in northeast
DFL - Hermantown City Council member Grant Hauschild
Republican - Babbitt Mayor Andrea Zupancich
SD 4, Open seat in northwest
DFL- Former TV meteorologist Rob Kupec
Republican - Pharmacy manager Dan Bohmer
SD 7, Open seat in northeast
DFL - Itasca County Commissioner Ben DeNucci
Republican - Teacher Robert Farnsworth
SD 14, DFL-held seat in St. Cloud area
DFL - State Sen. Aric Putnam
Republican - State Rep. Tama Theis
SD 34, DFL-held seat in northern suburbs
DFL- State Sen. John Hoffman
Republican - Retired nurse Karen Attia
SD 35, GOP-held seat in Anoka area
DFL - Coon Rapids City Council member Kari Rehrauer
Republican - State Sen. Jim Abeler
SD 36, GOP-held seat in northern suburbs
DFL - Teacher Heather Gustafson
Republican - State Sen. Roger Chamberlain
SD 41, Open seat in eastern suburbs
DFL - Teacher Judy Seeberger
Republican - Business owner Tom Dippel
SD 45, Open seat in western suburbs
DFL - State Rep. Kelly Morrison
Republican - Real estate agent Kathleen Fowke
SD 55, DFL-held seat in southern suburbs
DFL - State Sen. Lindsey Port
Republican - Former state Rep. Pam Myhra
10 House races to watch
House District 3B - DFL-held seat in northeast
DFL - State Rep. Mary Murphy
Republican - Long-term care facility executive Natalie Zeleznikar
HD 7A, Paired incumbents in northeast
DFL - State Rep. Julie Sanstede
Republican - State Rep. Spencer Igo
HD 7B, DFL-held seat in northeast
DFL - State Rep. David Lislegard
Republican - Business manager Matt Norri
HD 14B, DFL-held seat in St. Cloud area
DFL - State Rep. Dan Wolgamott
Republican - Restaurant owner Aaron Henning
HD 32B, GOP held seat in northern suburbs
DFL - Nonprofit policy director Matt Norris
Republican - State Rep. Donald Raleigh
HD 33B, Open seat in eastern suburbs
DFL - Teacher Josiah Hill
Republican - Respiratory therapist Mark Bishofsky
HD 35A, Paired incumbents in northern suburbs
DFL - State Rep. Zach Stephenson
Republican - State Rep. John Heinrich
HD 36A, Open seat in northern suburbs
DFL - Attorney Susie Strom
Republican - Conservation group employee Elliott Engen
HD 48B - GOP-held seat in southern suburbs
DFL - Chanhassen City Council member Lucy Rehm
Republican - State Rep. Greg Boe
HD 54A, GOP-held seat in southern suburbs
DFL - Former state Rep. Brad Tabke
Republican - State Rep. Erik Mortensen
Legal Marijuana Now - Mechanic Ryan Martin