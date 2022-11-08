MN statewide offices tight heading into Tuesday

Editor’s note: MPR New reporters and editors will be adding to this story through the day and into the evening Tuesday as election results come in. Check back regularly for updates.

Voters will decide Tuesday whether to extend a more than five decade DFL Party hold on the Minnesota Attorney General’s office by reelecting Keith Ellison or snap it in favor of Republican newcomer Jim Schultz.

The winner will run the office tasked with defending state agencies, prosecuting the toughest violent crime cases in the state and protecting consumers.

It’s the highest profile statewide race for Minnesota outside of the contest for governor and lieutenant governor. The three other statewide constitutional offices — attorney general, secretary of state and state auditor — are all competitive this year.

The attorney general candidates have sparred over the state’s approach to combating crime, ensuring access to abortion, guarding Minnesota consumers against scams, preventing fraud in state programs and more.

Ellison has sought to portray himself as “the people’s lawyer,” suing companies that price gouged during the pandemic and reaching settlements with opioid manufacturers for their role in the opioid addiction epidemic in his first term.

He’s also highlighted his work prosecuting former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in George Floyd’s murder while noting that Schultz, a corporate lawyer, has no courtroom experience.

“We've had our own hard times in the last few years, we've went through a the murder of George Floyd in our state, we went through an enormous trial which the whole world was watching us, we went through a global pandemic,” Ellison told supporters at a Monday rally. “And through it all, we've stood together, and we have forwarded compassionate responses to the needs of people.”

Schultz, meanwhile, has cast Ellison as weak on crime and touted the endorsements of dozens of county sheriffs and law enforcement groups saying he would support police. Minnesota last elected a Republican to the office in 1966, and voters should send a Republican to the office again to address growing rates of violent crime in the state, Schultz said.

“Minnesotans are ready for change,” Schultz said Saturday after a campaign rally. “They're ready for an attorney general that is focused on public safety, that doesn't support defunding the police, that is focused on delivering change for the state of Minnesota.”

Voters will also decide whether to reelect Steve Simon as secretary of state or replace him with Republican challenger Kim Crockett.

Simon ran on a message of aiming to uphold fair elections and ensuring access to the ballot, while Crockett has cast doubt on the outcome of the 2020 election and said the state should adopt tougher voting laws to prevent fraud.

Control of the state auditor’s office will also be up for grabs with incumbent Julie Blaha running against Republican challenger Ryan Wilson, Will Finn from the Grassroots-Legalize Cannabis Party and Tim Davis, of the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

The office is responsible for acting as a watchdog over $40 billion in local government spending and, in some cases, investigating complaints. The auditor also sits on boards with the state’s other constitutional officers.

On the campaign trail, Wilson and Blaha split on what the state auditor can actually do. Blaha said the office can assess documents and data for local governments and give them an evaluation of where things stand. From there, she said it’s up to local officials to chart a course for what comes next.

Wilson disagreed with that assessment and said the auditor should do more to flag potential fraud or improper payments, even if that doesn’t fit within the job description.

He also said Blaha should’ve done more to raise alarms about an alleged $250 million fraud scheme involving meals for children during the pandemic and cost overruns and delays on the Southwest Corridor light rail project in the Twin Cities.