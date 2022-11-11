Winter storm ends up north today; much colder

Light snow is tapering off across northern Minnesota this Friday morning. Winter weather advisories mainly for snow and some blowing snow continue until 9 a.m. for northwestern Minnesota and until noon for the northeast.

Winter weather advisories for Friday morning National Weather Service

Farther south, a few flurries might break out across the southern half of the state.

Forecast weather map for Friday NOAA Weather Prediction Center

Much colder

Much colder air blew in on Thursday. Afternoon high temperatures on Friday will be just from the mid 20s to the low 30s with a raw northwest breeze. The Twin Cities should see a high of just around 33 with a wind of 15 to 25 mph. Flurries are possible but accumulation is unlikely.

Cold weekend

Temperatures will not warm for the weekend. But the good news is that the wind will weaken Friday night and remain light for the weekend.

Cold next week

The cold air will hang around all next week.

Forecast high temperatures next ThursdayForecast high temperatures next Thursday NOAA Weather Prediction Center

Periods of light snow are possible early next week, but no major storms are likely.